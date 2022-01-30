Nathan Fozzard played a starring role in Lock Lane's stunning 22-12 Betfred Challenge Cup victory at Oldham.

The National Conference League side were 10-0 ahead at half-time and went on to record a thoroughly deserved 22-12 victory and will now be in the hat for Tuesday's third round draw.

The Castleford side will not now be fearing anyone in the draw after beating their League One hosts and previously winning against reigning Conference champions Thatto Heath in round one.

They made a great start at Oldham as they showed some defensive strength initially to keep their line intact despite heavy pressure from the home team before breaking out to open the scoring on 14 minutes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half-back Nathan Fozzard put up a huge high kick and followed up to score after the Oldham full-back spilled the ball. Although the conversion was missed in difficult conditions Lane had the early lead they were looking for.

It got even better for them three minutes later when Fozzard turned try maker as his great inside pass sent Lewis Price over for a try that was converted by Fozzard.

Oldham were stunned to be 10-0 down, but struggled to make headway in the remainder of the first half and when they did exert some pressure late on the Castleford team repelled it well.

Three minutes into the second half the hosts finally put some points on the board with Jason Muranka going over from close range. Former Featherstone Rovers player Martyn Ridyard added the conversion to cut the lead to four points.

The hosts looked certain to score again soon after as they worked an overlap for Tommy Brierley to seemingly have an easy run in to the line on the right wing. But he failed to ground the ball to Lane's relief and this gave the visitors extra belief it could be their day.

Two floodlight failures threatened to see the game called off, but the lights came back on and it was Lane scoring next when Daniel Holmes took Fozzard's pass close to the line and came up with a strong finish, brushing off three Oldham tacklers to score a try that was converted by Fozzard.

Oldham quickly hit back as David Hewitt opened up space cleverly and raced over. With Ridyard tagging on the extras it was 16-12 and game on in a thrilling finish.

However, it was amateurs Lock Lane who came up with the big finish. They appeared unlucky not to score in the corner when chasing a grubber, a knock-on being ruled. But instead of sulking they produced another strong defensive set to keep their hosts out then struck back to seal the victory with a further try.

After marching down field on a great set they got close to the home line and Chris Siddons barged over with another strong finish. Fozzard goaled and with just seconds to play Lock Lane had done it, they had pulled off their shock result.

The big celebrations at the end showed how much it meant to the Lock Lane players.

Oldham: Restall; Brierley, Cooke, Wellington, Holcroft; Ridyard, Hewitt; Nelmes, Wright, Spencer, Muranka, Ferry, Whittel. Subs: Slater, Andrade, Thornton, Coventry.

Lock Lane: Price; Bloomer, Duncan, Newbould, Moon; Fozzard, Butler; Cranswick, Savage, Siddons, Herczeg, Holmes, Maskill. Subs: Punchard, Robinson, Mawson, Smith.