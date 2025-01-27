Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Lock Lane managed to cross for two tries, but were unable to pull off an upset in their second round Betfred Challenge Cup tie as they lost 50-10 against professional outfit Hunslet.

The newly promoted Championship side showed their determination to earn a third round clash with Super League Huddersfield Giants as they were at it from the start and scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes.

Winger Mackenzie Scurr opened the visitors’ account following a smart play from a scrum and in the ninth minute it was 8-0 as Noah Booth’s offload sent Mackenzie Turner away and he found Lachlan Hanneghan to score.

Lane were soon defending again and Hanneghan sent Booth over for the third try. Matty Beharrell’s first conversion made it 14-0.

It's a try for Lock Lane as Connor Wilson scores. Picture: John Victor

The hosts dug in to enjoy a better spell, although Hunslet scored their fourth try through Hanneghan again and just before half-time they made it 26-0 as Ethan Wood came up with a solo effort and Beharrell landed his third conversion.

Lane made a good start to the second half to put their first points on the board when moving the ball right for centre Connor Wilson to charge over for a try improved by Nathan Fozzard.

Any hopes they had of turning this into a fully fledged comeback were soon dashed, however, as Beharrell’s well judged kick led to Scurr touching down four minutes later.

Beharrell then went from creator to scorer as he finished off a fine passing move.

Lucas Moon looks to get clear. Picture: John Victor

The Hunslet scrum-half continued to be the Lane destroyer when sending his full-back Jimmy Watson over.

And he was a scorer again with his second try 12 minutes from the finish before rounding off the visitors’ points tally with his seventh goal from nine attempts.

Lane did have the consolation of scoring the game’s final try, however, as they established good field position from where they were able to move the ball swiftly right for winger Brandon Worsley to finish in the corner.

It is back to preparations for the forthcoming National Conference season now for Lock Lane who will once again play in the Premier Division.

Lock Lane: Price; Worsley, Wilson, Purdy, Moon; Davies, Fozzard; Pick, Butler, Siddons, Holmes, Jordan, Maskill. Subs: Birdsall, Newbould, Swan, Kear.