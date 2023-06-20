Lock Lane stun NCL title hopefuls Rochdale Mayfield with impressive nine-try show

​The Castleford side stunned Premier Division opponents who had only lost once this season as they beat them 52-20.

Mayfield travelled to Castleford aiming to extend their winning sequence to nine games, but Lane, who were seeking to move up to a top six play-off spot and distance themselves from the relegation zone, have never been fazed by reputations.

The hosts were 22-0 up inside 25 minutes, thanks to the first two of three tries by Rob Matamosi, with Calum Butler and Shaun Pick also crossing.

Lewis Price scored two tries for Lock Lane against Rochdale Mayfield.

Although Mayfield hit back through Wayne English, Seta Tala, Joe Quanci and James McDaid, with Jordan Parr adding a couple of goals, the damage had been done.

Lock Lane stayed out of sight with two touchdowns for Lewis Price and tries for Oliver Bloomer and Butler, plus Matamosi’s hat-trick effort.

Butler (five) and Conor Turner (three) landed goals as the hosts exacted retribution for a 28-18 defeat in Rochdale earlier in the season.

Lock Lane U14s were in good form again as they beat Dewsbury Moor.

Whiteley opened the scoring with a try in the corner that went unconverted.

Strong efforts from Smith, Hetherington, Singer, Adamson, Barnes and Hardy then gave Sundin the space to run through. Moor tried to hit back, but Lane’s defence was just too powerful.

Lane pushed forward again with Hetherington’s strong run down the wing, He passed to Mears, then Martyn, Smith and Adamson took up the attack before Toohey smashed through for a try.

An excellent start to the second half saw the Castleford team scoring from their first set as Mears’ brilliant pass sent Toohey over for a try converted by Singer.

Fantastic efforts in defence from Martyn, Hardy, Nator, Dobson Uluilakeba, Hosier and Smith kept Moor at bay before Singer, Adamson, Smith and Mears combined to help Sundin to get on the scoreboard.