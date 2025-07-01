Lock Lane U16s celebrate winning the BARLA National Cup.

Lock Lane U16s have completed the clean sweep of trophies available to them by triumphing in the BARLA National Cup final.

After four consecutive Yorkshire League wins as they have come up the age ranks, plus four BARLA Yorkshire Cup wins and three Challenge Cup crowns, the Castleford youngsters are now BARLA National champions – winning the only trophy they did not have in their cabinet.

In the final Lane defeated West Hull Lions 22-20 in a thrilling encounter at Featherstone Rovers’ ground.

Lock Lane did not suffer any hangover from their final celebrations as they returned to league action with a 40-8 win over a big hungry Wakefield Hawks side.

With only 12 players available, they had to play 11-a-side, but were eager for revenge after being beaten by the Hawks in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Wakefield were quick off their line, but Toohey, Nator, Kesik and Adamson quickly stopped them in their tracks. Massive defence from Uluilakeba forced an error and Lane took advantage as Martyn ran half of the pitch to get under the sticks for a try converted by Singer.

Singer turned try scorer and added another goal.

But despite massive defence again from Adamson, Sundin, Dobson and Mears the Hawks came back with two tries of their own, although with no conversions they trailed 12-8 at the break.

Uluilakeba gave Lane a good start to the second half when he went over in the corner from an Adamson pass. Singer tagged on the extras.

The heat puts pressure on both sides and both came up with numerous errors. Big defence from Toohey, Tetteh, Martyn, Hetherington brought a Hawks mistake and Kesik intervened to run the full length to score under the sticks. Singer converted and the Hawks’ heads went down now.

Next over the line was Sundin, then another from Kesik and finally Singer. All were converted as Lane were victorious.