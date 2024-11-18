Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Lock Lane ARL under 15s continued their fantastic run of success when they triumphed again in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup final.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up against Greetland Allrounders in a game played at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, the Castleford youngsters made it four wins in succession in the competition when they ran out 8-0 winners.

Their latest success added another trophy for the impressive Lock Lane lads who have now been Yorkshire Youth League champions four years in a row, Challenge Cup winners three times in succession a row and BARLA Cup victors four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greetland Allrounders gave them a tough test, but were unable to break through a strong Lane defence.

Lock Lane U15s retain the BARLA Yorkshire Cup when they beat Greetland Allrounders in the final at Featherstone Rovers' ground.

Defences of both teams were on top, but Horton scored the only try of the final for Lock Lane after collecting a Smith offload.

Singer converted the try and also landed a penalty goal as Lane were able to battle it out for victory.

They had knocked Kippax Welfare U15s out 18-12 in the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were four junior Yorkshire finals played on a busy afternoon at Post Office Road.

The under 12s final kicked off proceedings with Normanton Knights defeating Mirfield ARLFC 16-0.

Myton Warriors Greens beat Siddal 36-10 in the under 13s final and West Hull came out on top 24-0 against Birkenshaw Bluedogs in the under 14s match.

Earlier this month Kippax Welfare won the BARLA Supplementary Under 12 Yorkshire Cup final at the Featherstone ground when they beat Drighlington 16-8.