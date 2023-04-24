Lock Lane's comeback falls just short while Featherstone Lions let lead slip against Oulton Raiders

The Castleford side found themselves trailing 16-0 after 16 minutes, but hit back strongly only to fall just short in a 32-26 defeat to opponents who had won any of their previous four league matches.

The sin-binning of Craig Duncan on 67 minutes for kicking proved to be costly after they had worked their way back into the contest to trail by only four points.

Duncan’s departure stalled a revival in which Lewis Price and Calum Butler had crossed in a three-minute spell, Butler adding the last two of his three goals. Phil Glover powered over for Pats within five minutes of Duncan’s departure, with Craig Thomas booting his fourth goal.

Lewis Price was a try scorer for Lock Lane in their narrow defeat at Wigan St Patricks. Picture: Matthew Merrick

And that was enough to seal victory, despite Butler touching down with six minutes left.

Saints had opened strongly, Brad Smith and man of the match Danny Ryding racing over in the first nine minutes.

Thomas scored their third try and although Oliver Bloomer and Luke Tagg responded, Ryding’s second try made it 22-10 at half-time.

Tyler Spence’s try made it 26-12 before Lane’s revival.

Featherstone Lions are still looking for their first win in Division One, but put up a good performance in a narrow defeat to Oulton Raiders, who are level on points at the top.

The Lions were 18-14 ahead at half-time, having registered two Mike Wise tries and a Danny Glassell touchdown, but went on to lose 32-24.

The Raiders produced a strong start to the second half and raced 14 points clear through a brace apiece by Dave Jagger and Liam Wiggins, with Archie Craggs adding a goal.

And there was no way back for Featherstone, despite Wise’s hat-trick score in the last minute and Ian Jackson’s fourth conversion.