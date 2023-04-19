Lock Lane's lightning start paves way for first NCL victory of season but Featherstone Lions lose out again

The Castleford side quickly showed their determination to make up for previous disappointments as they forged an 18-0 lead in the first 14 minutes with tries by Nathan Fozzard, Nathan Carter and James Cranswick plus three conversions from Calum Butler.

Acorn, aided by the sin-binning of the Lane’s Danny Holmes for dissent, posted touchdowns by the break for Josh Parker and, with a brace, Ryan Gallacher, but the Lane were 26-18 ahead at the break, Butler having landed a penalty before improving Lewis Price’s try.

And the home side eased clear on the resumption, thanks to a Craig Duncan hat-trick and two conversions and a penalty by Butler.

Craig Duncan crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Lock Lane against York Acorn.

Acorn, to their credit, had the last word when James Forsell crossed in the closing seconds, Ant Chilton booting his fourth goal. But it was too little, too late in a 44-24 defeat.

Lock Lane will be aiming to back up with another success when they travel to play bottom of the table Wigan St Patricks this Saturday.

Featherstone Lions are still looking for their first win in Division One after they went down 56-16 to Clock Face Miners.

They were only able to field a 16-man squad and found themselves 40-0 down, with Kenny Hughes going over for a hat-trick and further tries scored by Michael Carney, Luke Leyden, Ryan O’Donnell, Tom Taylor and Brandon Lewis, plus four goals from Jack Highcock.

James Metcalf finally got the Lions on the scoreboard then Rich Barton dotted down as the hour beckoned.

But Clock’s Lewis, Geraghty and Taylor replied in the final quarter, Geraghty booting a couple of conversions, before Harley Axe claimed a consolation try for the Lions, improving his own score with his second goal.