They were ahead within three minutes as second rower Luke Peel crashed over and Jayke Javens added a touchline conversion.

Five minutes later prop Reece Nicholson opened up the Clayton defence to score and Javens goaled again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brilliant start continued with a Alex Ward’s quick scoot from acting half and a dummy catching Clayton out.

Ryan Thurston was players' player of the game for Eastmoor Dragons after his punishing bursts took their toll on Clayton.

Clayton hit back as one of their forwards was too hot to hold and the try was converted. More pressure followed, but the Dragons responded in style as play swung from end to end and Ward grabbed his second try from yet another scoot from acting half-back. With Javens converting it was 22-6 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bradford side scored their second converted try after the break before Eastmoor once more took control with Pennine League MOM Nicholson crossing for his second try from an astute pass by livewire half-back Callum Sowden and Javens adding the extras.

There was only one more try in the game with Clayton scoring. Ryan Thurston received the players’ MOM while Mark Matthews, Ward and Liam Reynolds caught the eye along with first team debutant John Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad