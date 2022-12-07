Luke Peel sets fast starting Eastmoor Dragons on way to victory over Clayton
Eastmoor Dragons started their Pennine Division Three game at Clayton like a house on fire and went on to win 28-18.
They were ahead within three minutes as second rower Luke Peel crashed over and Jayke Javens added a touchline conversion.
Five minutes later prop Reece Nicholson opened up the Clayton defence to score and Javens goaled again.
The brilliant start continued with a Alex Ward’s quick scoot from acting half and a dummy catching Clayton out.
Clayton hit back as one of their forwards was too hot to hold and the try was converted. More pressure followed, but the Dragons responded in style as play swung from end to end and Ward grabbed his second try from yet another scoot from acting half-back. With Javens converting it was 22-6 at half-time.
The Bradford side scored their second converted try after the break before Eastmoor once more took control with Pennine League MOM Nicholson crossing for his second try from an astute pass by livewire half-back Callum Sowden and Javens adding the extras.
There was only one more try in the game with Clayton scoring. Ryan Thurston received the players’ MOM while Mark Matthews, Ward and Liam Reynolds caught the eye along with first team debutant John Derbyshire.
Eastmoor are hosting two charity games on Friday night in memory of Elliott Burton, who tragically passed away following an accident three years ago. An Elliott Burton Family team takes on the Eastmoor Dragons Masters (6.30pm) and Dragons U23s play the Dragons Over 23s at 7.30pm. Proceeds go to Wakefield Hospice.