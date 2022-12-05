The 29-year-old Tonga and France international has swapped the south of France for Wakefield following a five-year stint in Perpignan where he has established himself as one of the best three-quarters in Super League.

While mainly operating at centre, Langi is also comfortable at half-back, second-row and loose-forward, which will make him a big asset going forward to Applegarth and his Trinity squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to have Samisoni at the club,” said Applegarth.

New Wakefield Trinity signing Samisoni Langi in action for France. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

“He is a player that I have admired for a number of years and I’m sure he will have a massive impact on our squad.

“He’s a proven player at this level and when we realised he was available, we made a move straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will offer some good competition for centre spots but he also provides plenty of versatility by being comfortable playing in other areas.

“Samisoni is a great coup for us and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langi will meet up with his new teammates this week and said: “I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and can’t wait to get over and start.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Mark and I am really looking forward to working with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His coaching style and the way he wants us to play particularly excites me.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of Wakefield, putting my best foot forward and proving to the supporters that I will fit right in. I’m ready now and can’t wait to rip in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Soni to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s no secret how much we valued and chased him last year so to get him now is fantastic.

“He offers fantastic quality at centre, second row and half-back and is also a quality person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Soni and his family are very welcome to the Trinity family. A quality signing for the club.”

Langi’s move comes hot on the heels of another Trinity signing with prop forward Renouf Atoni from Sydney Roosters confirmed last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old has signed for the 2023 season, with an option for a further year.