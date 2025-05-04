Live

Magic Weekend: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th May 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 16:55 BST
St James' Park on Magic Weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.comSt James' Park on Magic Weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
St James' Park on Magic Weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of the West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity to round off Magic Weekend.

We will bring you all the major updates from St James’ Park as Trin look for a second victory over their neighbours in just over two weeks. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction from both camps and some action photos.

19:31 BST

Full Time

Thank you for your company this evening.

19:31 BST

Full Time

We will bring you a match report on the Wakefield Express website shortly, as well as some reaction.

19:30 BST

Full Time

A perfect day for Trinity. A convincing win. Walmsley and Faatili at the double. Lino with three try assists. Jowitt and Johnstone on the trysheet too.

19:29 BST

Full Time

The hooter sounds. Wakey end Magic Weekend in superb style!

8-32

19:29 BST

80

Into the final minute.

8-32

19:25 BST

75

Five minutes left. Game well and truly over. Wakey have been fantastic.

8-32

19:22 BST

Conversion

Jowitt has a simple task of knocking the ball over the posts.

8-32

19:22 BST

73

That is a fabulous individual try from Faatili. Outstanding.

8-30

19:21 BST

TRRRRYYY

Faatili, like Walmsley, is at the double. And, on Magic Weekend, it’s a magical try!!!

8-30

19:21 BST

TRRRRRYYYYYY

FAATILI!!!!!

19:21 BST

Conversion...

...is wide from Jowitt.

8-26

19:18 BST

70

That all started with Harvey Smith darting forward. From the next play, Lino gets a third try assist as he plays in Walmsley who gets his second of the evening.

8-26

19:18 BST

TRRRRYYYY

That’s going to be a try - and that’s going to be the game for Wakefield Trinity!!

8-26

19:17 BST

TRRRYYYYY

This one will count!! Walmsley again!! But we’re up to the video ref again!

8-26

19:15 BST

66

So close to a fabulous moment as Walmsley drives forward and chips over the top for the onrushing Jowitt but he can’t get hold of it cleanly.

8-22

19:09 BST

62

We’re into the final quarter. Wakey still have a healthy lead but Cas have just given themselves a lifeline with that try.

8-22

19:08 BST

But...

...the conversion is wide from Milnes!

8-22

19:08 BST

TRRRYY

Sam Wood is over on the far side after a great pass from Asi.

8-22

