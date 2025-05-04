Magic Weekend: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from St James’ Park as Trin look for a second victory over their neighbours in just over two weeks. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction from both camps and some action photos.
Magic Weekend: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
Full Time
Thank you for your company this evening.
Full Time
We will bring you a match report on the Wakefield Express website shortly, as well as some reaction.
Full Time
A perfect day for Trinity. A convincing win. Walmsley and Faatili at the double. Lino with three try assists. Jowitt and Johnstone on the trysheet too.
Full Time
The hooter sounds. Wakey end Magic Weekend in superb style!
8-32
Into the final minute.
8-32
Five minutes left. Game well and truly over. Wakey have been fantastic.
8-32
Conversion
Jowitt has a simple task of knocking the ball over the posts.
8-32
That is a fabulous individual try from Faatili. Outstanding.
8-30
TRRRRYYY
Faatili, like Walmsley, is at the double. And, on Magic Weekend, it’s a magical try!!!
8-30
TRRRRRYYYYYY
FAATILI!!!!!
Conversion...
...is wide from Jowitt.
8-26
That all started with Harvey Smith darting forward. From the next play, Lino gets a third try assist as he plays in Walmsley who gets his second of the evening.
8-26
TRRRRYYYY
That’s going to be a try - and that’s going to be the game for Wakefield Trinity!!
8-26
TRRRYYYYY
This one will count!! Walmsley again!! But we’re up to the video ref again!
8-26
So close to a fabulous moment as Walmsley drives forward and chips over the top for the onrushing Jowitt but he can’t get hold of it cleanly.
8-22
We’re into the final quarter. Wakey still have a healthy lead but Cas have just given themselves a lifeline with that try.
8-22
But...
...the conversion is wide from Milnes!
8-22
TRRRYY
Sam Wood is over on the far side after a great pass from Asi.
8-22
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.