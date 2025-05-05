Exceptional duo Caius Faatili and Lachlan Walmsley grabbed a brilliant brace apiece - their first ever tries in Super League - with Max Jowitt and Tom Johnstone also getting in on the sublime action as Wakefield stormed to a 32-8 Magic Weekend success in Newcastle.

After the game at St James’ Park, which brought the curtain down on the special annual two-day event, a delighted Powell said:

“I thought it was an outstanding performance. We started the game really well. We controlled the first part of the game and thought we executed really well at the start.

“I thought we were really good with the ball, but probably even better defensively. There was a real intent about our defence.

“We talked a lot about how we finished our sets this week as we feel like we have been a little bit loose the last couple of weeks and it’s made life hard for ourselves.

“Overall, it was a pretty total performance.”

Both Faatili and Walmsley excelled throughout, although the former’s second try to round off the superb victory was arguably the entire weekend’s magic moment.

“It’s a pretty tidy effort,” admired Powell. “I think Caius has been growing since he came. He has really settled into what we are doing and that was an outstanding effort today.

“His overall game is just growing every week.”

The defeat left a sour taste in Castleford Tigers’ head coach Danny McGuire’s mouth after arriving in the north east on the back of a win at Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

He said: “Really disappointed. We were beaten to every punch. Every department we were beaten comprehensively and that’s tough. It’s hard to take.

“I thought they wanted it more. From second one, they kicked it deep and they were up for a physical battle. I am not sure we were.

“We have tactics, we have technical things we want to implement, but if you don’t want to play tough then you can’t do that. We had our little moments, but for most of the game we weren’t prepared to get dirty and we got what we deserved.”

He went on: “I am not sure why. I thought we were turning a corner and thought we were in a good position but maybe we’ve fallen in love with ourselves a little bit and thinking it was just going to happen. That doesn’t happen in our game. You have got to do it.

“We weren’t prepared to do the tough stuff to get the result. The commitment and the desperation and the desire wasn’t there.

“We will look back and review it and get ready for the next opportunity to put it right.”

Take a look at these photos from the West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend.

