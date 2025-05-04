Lachlan Walmsley flies over for his first ever Super League try. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Caius Faatili and Lachlan Walmsley both scored their first tries in Super League to help Wakefield Trinity to an emphatic Magic Weekend victory against rivals Castleford Tigers in Newcastle.

The exceptional duo were both at the double, along with efforts from Max Jowitt and Tom Johnstone, as Wakefield stormed to a 32-8 success.

Josh Simm and Sam Wood replied for Castleford, who were second best throughout, as Daryl Powell’s men made it two wins against their fierce neighbours in just over two weeks.

That 13-12 triumph at the DIY Kitchens Stadium over Easter was full of late drama, as Trin recovered from a 12-0 deficit inside the final 20 minutes to take the spoils.

Ton Amone of Castleford is tackled by Corey Hall of Wakefield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

But after establishing their own 12-0 lead - thanks to Jowitt and Faatili - inside the opening 15 minutes at St James’ Park, backed by a huge Trin support, Wakey never looked like surrendering against a lacklustre Tigers outfit.

Danny McGuire will have thought his side had turned a corner after their win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

But they were brought crashing back down to earth when full-back Jowitt slipped over after being played in by the returning Jake Trueman.

Trueman, in his first game since being injured in a Challenge Cup game at Huddersfield in March, and Walmsley, were two of three changes, along with Jack Croft, Daryl Powell made to the 17 which agonisingly lost out in golden point extra time at Catalans Dragons with Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Renouf Atoni missing out through injury, as well as Josh Rourke.

Despite those first-team forwards being unavailable, Wakey’s pack proved too formidable for Cas.

And that showed as Faatili went over to make it 12-0. There may have been some luck attached as Mike McMeeken’s touch of a loose ball rolled backwards before playing in the popular Faatili.

Before that, Cas had been penalised for a high shot and had an early Captain’s Challenge prove unsuccessful.

Maybe the signs were there that it wasn't going to be a magical weekend for them.

A decision, however, did go in their favour when Walmsley’s foot was deemed to have gone into touch before diving over, but the winger proved his worth at the other end as well when somehow preventing Alex Mellor from touching down.

There was nothing the Trin defence could do when Simm got the Tigers on the board but Wakefield’s 12-point cushion was re-established when Walmsley delivered a trademark finish in the corner after a lovely looped pass from Mason Lino.

It was the type of try Championship fans had seen over the past few years from Walmsley. Now it was Super League’s turn.

That was just before the half-time hooter. And things got better for Trinity just after the restart as another Lino assist - this time a kick to the corner - was collected by Johnstone to make it 22-4.

One winger at the end of the first half, the other at the start of the second half. And a half-back at the heart of the action.

It nearly got even better for Walmsley, and for Trin, when he went flying over again but the video ref could not find any evidence to overturn the on-field decision of no try.

It would have been yet another stunning effort.

And the winger’s moment to shine would have to wait until Wood scored over in the far corner after great play by Daejarn Asi to give Cas a glimmer of hope.

But the door that was made slightly ajar was slammed firmly shut by the Scotland international who produced another fantastic finish from another Lino assist.

The best, however, was saved until last as Faatili grabbed his second with a superb individual try to round off a fabulous win for Wakefield, as Magic Weekend 2025 was ended in style.

Castleford: Hoy, Simm, Cini, Wood, Senior, Asi, Milnes, Amone, Rimbu, Dezaria, Lawler, Mellor, Singleton

Interchanges: Westerman, Okoro, Salabio, Atkin

Tries: Simm, Wood

Wakefield: Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Croft, Griffin, Pitts

Interchanges: Scott, Vagana, Cozza, Smith

Tries: Jowitt, Faatili (2), Walmsley (2), Johnstone

Conversions: Jowitt (3)

Day 2 Attendance: 32,862