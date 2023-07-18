Mark Applegarth admits Wakefield Trinity owe fans a performance after big support shown at Huddersfield

Trinity had one of their biggest away followings in recent years at the John Smith’s Stadium, but they had little to cheer with the third from bottom hosts running out 34-6 winners to put a dampener on the recent feel-good factor at the Belle Vue club.

Wakefield return to the Be Well Support Stadium for their next game, against Warrington, on Sunday week, and head coach Applegarth wants to see a more focused team as they look to make it four wins on the spin at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "Everyone feels like they’ve let each other down. We had a big travelling support and we’ve not shown up for them – we need to repay that and we need to make sure we repay each other come the Warrington game.

Chris McQueen scores Huddersfield Giants' first try against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo by John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"The support was amazing and to say how the season’s been they’ve shown up every week.

"We’ll have a good honest review and look at where we’ve gone wrong and where there might be a few selection changes as you would expect after a loss.

"But we’ll stay together as a team, we’ll make sure we learn the lessons and put them into practice against Warrington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth praised Huddersfield’s performance, but was unhappy with the way his players performed.

He added: "I thought we got outplayed from minute one. We were flat.

"I don't know if we've – for lack of better language – fallen in love with ourselves a bit.

"We were riding a couple of wins and maybe forgot what got us those wins, which was the basics of the game and making sure we come out on top on that.

"It’s important that we learn some lessons from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It hurts because we thought we were going to play a lot better than that.

"We’ve not shown up it’s fair to say and hopefully we’ll use it as a bit of a refocus coming into the eight games that are coming up.

"We struggled to get out of our own half all game, whether that was through their defence or us not running. We didn’t move the ball about as clinical as we have been doing and came up with a few unforced errors.

"But I don’t want to take anything away from Huddersfield, they were outstanding and probably played a nine or 10 out of 10 and we were nowhere near that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How they dominated field position was a mixture of them being outstanding and us being very poor.”

Applegarth added: "It is a step backwards, but you can’t afford to get too can’t too high or too low, you’ve got to make sure you learn some lessons from it, you’ve got to take it out it what you can and refocus yourself. You can’t afford to dwell on these things.”Trinity hope that injuries picked up in the game by Will Dagger and Liam Hood will not keep them out of action for the next match while Jai Whitbread and Luke Gale could return to the side.

"Jai Whitbread got a minor quad strain on the team run, but he should be all right for the Warrington game. We didn’t want to risk losing him for the season,” explained Applegarth.

"Will Dagger failed his head assessment, but with no game this week fingers crossed he’ll be all right for the Warrington game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liam Hood’s took a bit of a blow on his shoulder so we’ll have to get that looked at.