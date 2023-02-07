​The 20-year-old flyer made a huge impact with 17 tries in 19 Super League games last season, including a series of spectacular finishes, writes James O’Brien.

And he is not short of suitors as he approaches the end of his Wakefield contract, with one recent report surfacing that the Roosters had secured his services on a two-year deal.

But his current Trinity head coach does not think all the speculation will affect Murphy’s game as he aims to kick on further in the campaign about to start.

Lewis Murphy scores one of his spectacular tries for Wakefield Trinity in 2022. Picture: Tony Johnson

"Everyone has seen the rumours but Lewis is under contract for this year," said Applegarth.

"It's a prestigious club to be linked with but he's been excellent in training and applying himself as he always does.

"From Wakefield Trinity's point of view, he's under contract and as his coach, I know I've got his 100 per cent commitment for this year.

"If there is anything to confirm, we'll confirm it – but at this moment in time, he's under contract with Wakefield Trinity.

"Nobody knows where his future lies in 2024. At this moment in time, it's all speculation."

Appplegarth, who played a significant role in Murphy's development as Wakefield's head of youth, confirmed that conversations have been held over a new deal.

He explained: "We're always speaking to players we see potential in. That's never been an issue with Lewis. I've got a really good relationship with him.

"I've got no dramas this year about his commitment. He's under contract and Wakefield Trinity are going to see him giving 100 per cent. That's the sort of guy he is and how his family have raised him."

Applegarth, meanwhile, explained why he rested many of his big guns for the final pre-season hit out against Hull when Trinity lost 56-0.

He said: “We knew were were coming up against it with the team we named against a full strength Hull FC.

“I’m glad that the lads that were in our thoughts for round one came through injury free and it was important that we got another half a game under their belts.

“I take full responsibility for the game, I’ll wear that one so there are no dramas there. The main thing is we got through injury free and we can start building towards round one which is where the focus lies.

“As silly as it sounds, although we’ve had 56 points put on us, I’m proud of them against a proven Super League side and we had a glorified reserves team.

