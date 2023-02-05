Wakefield Trinity well beaten after fielding inexperienced side against Hull FC in final pre-season game

Head coach Mark Applegarth rested many of his big hitters ahead of this month’s Super League kick-off and got to have a look at fringe players and some of the youngsters making their way up the ranks at Wakefield.

But it was not easy viewing at times as Hull racked up 10 tries in a 56-0 victory that showed what they are going to be capable of under new coach Tony Smith.

Trinity started well enough with Morgan Smith’s 40-20 kick giving them good field position, but they were unable to take advantage with Dane Windrow unable to hold onto a pass near the line.

Corey Hall started at full-back for Wakefield Trinity in their final pre-season warm-up game against Hull FC.

The visitors were quickly into their stride and were ahead as prop Chris Satae powered over for the first try.

New half-back Jake Clifford quickly set up a second score when his well judged kick was followed up by Adam Swift to score.

The same players then combined again with winger Swift finishing well in the corner after taking Clifford's smart pass.

Joe Cator scored straight after coming off the bench, finishing a good passing move, before Jack Brown took Brad Fash’s pass to stretch the Hull lead.

Fash set up another try with Liam Sutcliffe diving over and it was 34-0 at half-time.

Trinity improved in the early stages of the second half and were unlucky not to score after impressive young hooker Harvey Smith made a good break and several back-to-back sets forced the opposition back.

But Hull held firm and when back on the attack added to their lead as Darnell McIntosh finished well in the corner.

Joe Lovodua then capitalised on a Trinity error when he chased his own kick into the in-goal area.

The hosts held firm for a spell, but were cut open again 11 minutes from time as Swift completed his hat-trick after linking with Sutcliffe.

Although a good kick by Charlie Abraham forced a goal-line drop-out Trinity were unable to capitalise again and it was Hull who rounded off the scoring as Davy Litten was sent over by Sutcliffe.

Wakefield: Hall; Kershaw, Farrar, Law, Taufua; Langi, Poching; Whitbread, M Smith, Atoni; Windrow, Proctor; Crowther. Subs: Rob Butler, Battye, Schofield, Roberts, Mearns, Pratt, Wood, Camplin, Abraham, Hunter, H Smith, Corke