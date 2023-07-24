The long serving and key player has agreed a further one-year extension to his contract, which will take him into his testimonial year.

Ashurst has been at Belle Vue since 2015 and has spoken of his delight in staying around for at least one more year.

He said: “I’m really pleased to get the deal done and to be staying at Wakefield. I’ve been at the club a long time and I’ve always enjoyed my time playing here, so to get another year sorted which means I can just focus on playing rugby and the big end to the season is great.

Matty Ashurst is staying with Wakefield Trinity for another year. (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“I’ve always enjoyed my time here since I first came to Wakefield all those years ago.

"The club is full of great people and the fans have always made me feel at home, so it was an easy decision for me really.

“I’m also excited to be a part of the start of what is going to be a new beginning for the club.”

Born in Wigan, Ashurst played the first five years of his Super League career with St Helens and Salford before moving to Wakefield when James Webster was head coach.

He made six appearances in his first season with Trinity before going on to play in almost 200 Super League games for the club and being named captain this year.

Head coach Applegarth said: “I am delighted that Matty has signed up for another year, which leads him into his 10th and testimonial year with the club.“He has been an outstanding servant to Wakefield Trinity. He gives his all every week and I am really pleased that he will be around for another 12 months.”

Trinity, meanwhile, are back in action at home to misfiring Warrington Wolves this Sunday and hope to have several players back after injury.

But Jordan Crowther will not be playing after the 26-year-old forward signed for Warrington until the end of the season.