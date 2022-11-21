Matty Ashurst ready to follow in some big footsteps as Wakefield Trinity captain

Ashurst, 33, takes over from Jacob Miller, who has left to join neighbours Castleford Tigers, and is well qualified for the job after making more than 150 appearances for the Belle Vue club.

He is also a popular figure within the dressing room and with supporters and has been one of Wakefield’s most consistent performers in recent seasons.

"I’m proud and honoured to be named captain of this great club going into the 150th year,” said Ashurst.

Matty Ashurst is the new Wakefield Trinity captain. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"I’ll give it my absolute best and hopefully I can do as good of a job as the ones that have gone before me.

"I’ve been at this club a long time now, I kind of know the club now and the club knows me.

"The two captains before, Milky and Kirmo, did brilliant jobs and they are mates of mine as well – hopefully I can do as good a job as they did for the club.

"I didn’t think about it too much (becoming captain), but I’m probably one of the senior players in the squad now. If I can do probably half as good a job as Milky and Kirmo I think I’ll be happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashurst started out at St Helens where he made 60 appearances before moving on to play 75 games for Salford, but it is at Wakefield where he has really blossomed into one of the best back rowers in Super League.

Vice-captain for 2023 will be homegrown forward Jordy Crowther.

Trinity, meanwhile, have announced that they will play Hull FC for the David Topliss Trophy in their last pre-season warm-up match on Sunday, February 5 at the Be Well Support Stadium, kick-off 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toppo is a true rugby league legend and features in both Trinity’s and Hull FC's Hall of Fame.

Tickets are priced at £17 for adults, £12 for concessions and £5 for juniors and on sale at http://trinity.mysportstickets.co.uk and in the Trinity store.