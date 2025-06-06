It all started with an unexpected phone call.

It is July 2021. 16 months earlier, a global crisis struck in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic. The world had changed. In the UK everyone was told to stay at home. Schools and businesses closed their doors as cities, towns and villages became deserted.

Those were the days of restrictions and isolation.

Some measures were still in place by the time Featherstone Rovers played York Knights in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley on July 17, 2021.

March celebrates with Brett Ferres after Fev beat York to win the 1895 Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The showpiece occasion was part of Challenge Cup Finals Day involving Castleford Tigers and St Helens, with the attendance capped at 45,000 spectators. Half the stadium was empty.

Three days before the prestigious event, Fev’s assistant coach, Paul March, received a call from head coach, James Webster, saying he was forced to isolate due to contracting Covid-19.

March would now be acting head coach for arguably the club’s biggest one-off day since 1983 - the last time they appeared at Wembley in the final of the Challenge Cup, in which they beat Hull FC 14-12.

“That phone call still sticks in my head,” admitted March, who is now the head coach at League 1 outfit Dewsbury Rams.

Acting Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul March lifts the 1895 Cup with captain James Lockwood in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The precious memories are flooding back to him because Rovers are heading back to Wembley this weekend where they will face York yet again in the final of the 1895 Cup.

And March didn’t let anyone down in 2021 as he led Fev to a thrilling 41-34 triumph.

Reflecting on that special day, March said: “It has brought some memories back, especially as they are going to face York again. There are a few memories that stand out.

“Speaking to Webbo (James Webster) before on the Wednesday night when he told me he had Covid and wasn’t coming. Travelling down on the Friday with the lads. And then walking the team out.

“No one can take that away from me. It is something that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Asked if it was the number one proudest moment of his rugby league career March, who made it to the Challenge Cup final with Huddersfield Giants and also secured promotion to Super League with them and Wakefield, said. “It is up there.

“The Challenge Cup final and promotions are up there but, in my coaching career, leading a side out at Wembley and winning is definitely up there.

“I remember growing up and watching the greats at Wembley so to get the opportunity to walk a team out there and be part of a winning side was great.

“I saw what it meant to the fans and everybody in Featherstone. I have got some good friends there and I met a lot of good people when I was there.

“They haven’t had the best of seasons so far this year but they are in transition and hopefully they can go there and win.”