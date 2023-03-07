Methley Warriors are up and running with home success against Underbank
Methley Warriors produced a solid effort against a much bigger Underbank side as they won their first home league game of the season 24-6 at Jenkar Rugby Fields.
Playing in the strip sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, they had to soak up big pressure early on, but did it admirably and hit back with Chris Forster crashing over from dummy-half to score. Jake Ward converted.
Ward, on goalkicking duty in the absence Freddie Wright, went on land four out of four attempts at goal.
Unforced errors allowed Underbank to hit back through Rob Watson with Josh Worrall converting.
Methley had numerous chances to edge back in front, but took wrong options or spilled the ball and went in level at half-time.
They came out for the second half in a more determined manner and knew that the longer the game went on the much bigger Underbank pack would tire.
They went back in front when slick handling gave Corey Hodgson the chance to show his skills as he skipped inside two defenders to score. Ward converted.
Tough calls did not help Methley’s cause in the second half, but did not let this deter them and when Brad Kaye linked up he split the defence wide open to score. Ward again converted.
Kaye then joined the line again to notch his second try and Ward’s kick wrapped up the scoring.
Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches, went to Kaye, but he was well supported by Connor Wood, Damon Wilby and Hodgson.
Methley are at home again this week in a friendly against Ossett from two divisions above.