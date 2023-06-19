Methley Warriors' battling effort proves in vain in narrow defeat to unbeaten leaders Seacroft Sharks

In a cracking game the lead changed hands six times despite Methley starting with only 14 players and playing the entire second half with no substitutes to use.

Playing at their Jenkar Rugby fields and playing in the strip sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, they took the game to Seacroft and astute kicking from Sean Gee kept them pinned inside their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took the lead when a fumble by the Seacroft winger saw Connor Linton scoop up the ball and score in the corner.

Sean Gee was man of the match for Methley Warriors against Seacroft Sharks.

Methley kept the Sharks under pressure as they struggled to get any composure against the tenacious performance by the hosts.

The lead was extended as frustration crept into the Seacroft play and Gee converted a penalty for a high tackle.

Seacroft did, however, strike back when a perfectly timed run from centre Lewis Ward saw him touch down. Ryan Clarke added the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This seemed to settle the visitors down and it was Methley who had to defend bravely to keep them out before a massive overlap saw winger Jake Reed score in the corner.

On the stroke of half-time Methley had another stroke of misfortune as powerhouse Kav Griffin went over on his ankle and had to leave the field.

This meant Methley had to play the entire second half without any substitutes. This did not deter them as once again they pinned Seacroft inside their own half.

A massive hit from Arif Burcak saw his opposite number spill the ball and he reacted the quickest to touch the ball down. Brad Kaye added the conversion to give the lead back to Methley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seacroft had to dig deep to break down the resilience of the Methley defence, but Ward again split the defence open to score a try improved by Clarke.

The hosts no dug in and even though they had no substitutes to use they forced Seacroft into error after error, with a try coming as Gee hit the oncoming Burcak who waltzed through to score under the posts. Kaye’s goal had Methley back in front.

Going into the final 10 minutes they were out on their feet, but somehow managed to keep Seacroft out. However, when full-back Curtis Minse linked up the extra man did the damage as he scored the winning try for the Sharks, goaled by Clarke.