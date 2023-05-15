News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Methley Warriors deliver worst display of season in defeat to local rivals Castleford Panthers

​​Methley Warriors produced their worst performance of the season as they went down 38-22 against local rivals Castleford Panthers in the YML.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 15th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Lacking several first team regulars, the fringe players failed to live up to expectations, which made coach Sam Lupton realise he has not got strength in depth.

The writing was on the wall from the kick-off as Methley dropped the ball, giving Panthers the ideal opportunity to open the scoring as they did when working the ball left for wingman Drew Wright to stroll in at the corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Straight from the restart Panthers shot back up field and moved the ball right for the other winger Josh Byles to touch down.

Methley Warriors missed several first team regulars as they lost to Castleford Panthers in the Yorkshire Men's League.Methley Warriors missed several first team regulars as they lost to Castleford Panthers in the Yorkshire Men's League.
Methley Warriors missed several first team regulars as they lost to Castleford Panthers in the Yorkshire Men's League.
Most Popular

The Methley pack of Kav Griffin, Ethan Potts and Brad Cook worked tirelessly to get the side back into the game, but the defensive exploits of the back division failed to back them up and centre Chris Mann strolled through to extend Panthers’ lead, with Luke Metcalfe converting.

Methley finally got their act together with Damon Wilby crashing over for a try goaled by Corey Hodgson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More pressure saw a long floated pass from Brandon Willshaw send Harrison Brown over in the corner.

But this was shortlived cheer for the Methley supporters as a dropped ball was fly kicked up the field and Elliot Bell scooped to score with ease as no-one from the Warriors chased back. Metcalfe added his second conversion.

Read More
Methley Warriors and Fryston Warriors in winning form in Yorkshire Men's League

Panthers started the second half well with wily half-back Charlie Harris dancing his way over and Metcalfe goaling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kav Griffin burst through several would be defenders to score and give Methley hope, with Hodgson converting.

But Panthers realised where the weaknesses were and they hit down the right flank where full-back Brandon Worsley linked up to score and Metcalfe converted.

A similar move then saw half-back Metcalfe stroll in for a try he also goaled.

To their credit, Methley never gave up and again Griffin stormed his way over for his second try, but it was too little too late.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches, went to Griffin and he along with Potts and Cook can only be the names certain to on the team sheet for the next game.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​