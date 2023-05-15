Methley Warriors deliver worst display of season in defeat to local rivals Castleford Panthers

Lacking several first team regulars, the fringe players failed to live up to expectations, which made coach Sam Lupton realise he has not got strength in depth.

The writing was on the wall from the kick-off as Methley dropped the ball, giving Panthers the ideal opportunity to open the scoring as they did when working the ball left for wingman Drew Wright to stroll in at the corner.

Straight from the restart Panthers shot back up field and moved the ball right for the other winger Josh Byles to touch down.

Methley Warriors missed several first team regulars as they lost to Castleford Panthers in the Yorkshire Men's League.

The Methley pack of Kav Griffin, Ethan Potts and Brad Cook worked tirelessly to get the side back into the game, but the defensive exploits of the back division failed to back them up and centre Chris Mann strolled through to extend Panthers’ lead, with Luke Metcalfe converting.

Methley finally got their act together with Damon Wilby crashing over for a try goaled by Corey Hodgson.

More pressure saw a long floated pass from Brandon Willshaw send Harrison Brown over in the corner.

But this was shortlived cheer for the Methley supporters as a dropped ball was fly kicked up the field and Elliot Bell scooped to score with ease as no-one from the Warriors chased back. Metcalfe added his second conversion.

Panthers started the second half well with wily half-back Charlie Harris dancing his way over and Metcalfe goaling.

Kav Griffin burst through several would be defenders to score and give Methley hope, with Hodgson converting.

But Panthers realised where the weaknesses were and they hit down the right flank where full-back Brandon Worsley linked up to score and Metcalfe converted.

A similar move then saw half-back Metcalfe stroll in for a try he also goaled.

To their credit, Methley never gave up and again Griffin stormed his way over for his second try, but it was too little too late.

