Methley Warriors finish with 12 men but defy injuries to record hard fought victory

The home team, sponsored by Premier Methley and Paper Fix, came flying out of the blocks. Straight from the kick-off Arif Burcak split the defence to shoot 60 metres upfield before being hauled down and from a quick play the ball it was shipped to the other side of the field where full-back Brad Kaye linked up to score.

Freddie Wright added the conversion to give Methley the perfect start.

They continued the pressure and Kaye again linked up from full-back to tear through the defence for his second try, which was improved by Wright.

Methley Warriors were hard fought winners against Garforth in the Yorkshire Men's League.

Garforth had no answer to the pace and power of Methley and when Kav Griffin hit the line they were lucky to hold him, but a neat offload saw Brad Cook score under the posts. Wright added the conversion.

Troubles started for Methley late in the half as Griffin had to leave the field due to an ankle injury, but they held an 18-point half-time lead.

Their woes continued in the second half as firstly Kaye had to leave the field for a short stint which was quickly followed by Burcak leaving with a neck injury.

Methley's fluency was halted, but they still had enough resources to thwart what Garforth threw at them.

Kaye returned to the field, but Griffin had to leave the field again and did not return, leaving Methley with no substitutes.

Garforth had a stroke of luck as a charge down kick hit one of their players and was deflected straight into the arms of Rob Kork who scored a try converted by David Strong.

Methley's defence stood firm, but in the final quarter they were out on their feet and struggled to find their earlier fluency. When Damon Wilby had to leave the field with a shoulder injury they had to play the final 10 minutes with only 12 men.

Garforth finally broke down the home defence as Richard Arther picked up a loose ball to score. Strong added his second goal but time had run out for them.

Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches and presented by Layton-Smith Harling, went to Brad Kaye, but he was closely followed by Jo-Jo Connelly and Damon Wilby. ​