Playing in their kit sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, they gave their opponents too much respect in the first half, but stormed back to win 22-20.

Burly prop Ben Fairbank crashed over for the opening try for Elland with Joe Nicholson converting, but Methley hit back as Ryan Kirkwood showed his flair to shoot through a gap to score. Freddie Wright’s goal levelled the scores.

Elland once again used their big forwards to make massive headway and loose forward Jack Fairbank raced over for a try converted by Nicholson.

Again this seemed to spur Methley on and Kirkwood again split the defence to score.

Elland then blitzed the Methley defence, scoring twice through Matthew Tallis and Gaz Webb.

Stern words were said by coach Sam Lupton at the break and Methley came out for the second half in determined mood. They had to be patient as the Elland defence stood firm for the first 15 minutes, but slick handling gave winger Chris Armitage room to score and Wright converted.

As Elland tired the gaps started to show and once again Wright and Kirkwood linked up to give winger Aiden Wright room to score.

Freddie Wright added the conversion to put Methley in front for the first time.

Elland tried to revive their game, but resolute defending put paid to any hopes they had of clinching the match and Methley ran out worthy winners.

Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiche, went to Damon Wilby who worked tirelessly throughout the game.

He was well supported by Freddie Wright, Connor Wood and Ryan Kirkwood.