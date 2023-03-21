News you can trust since 1852
Methley Warriors storm back to beat fancied title contenders Elland

Methley Warriors produced a scintillating second half display to beat an Elland team expected to dominate Division Three of the Yorkshire Men’s League.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read

Playing in their kit sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, they gave their opponents too much respect in the first half, but stormed back to win 22-20.

Burly prop Ben Fairbank crashed over for the opening try for Elland with Joe Nicholson converting, but Methley hit back as Ryan Kirkwood showed his flair to shoot through a gap to score. Freddie Wright’s goal levelled the scores.

Elland once again used their big forwards to make massive headway and loose forward Jack Fairbank raced over for a try converted by Nicholson.

Methley Warriors beat Elland 22-20 in the Yorkshire Men's League.
Again this seemed to spur Methley on and Kirkwood again split the defence to score.

Elland then blitzed the Methley defence, scoring twice through Matthew Tallis and Gaz Webb.

Stern words were said by coach Sam Lupton at the break and Methley came out for the second half in determined mood. They had to be patient as the Elland defence stood firm for the first 15 minutes, but slick handling gave winger Chris Armitage room to score and Wright converted.

As Elland tired the gaps started to show and once again Wright and Kirkwood linked up to give winger Aiden Wright room to score.

Freddie Wright added the conversion to put Methley in front for the first time.

Elland tried to revive their game, but resolute defending put paid to any hopes they had of clinching the match and Methley ran out worthy winners.

Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiche, went to Damon Wilby who worked tirelessly throughout the game.

He was well supported by Freddie Wright, Connor Wood and Ryan Kirkwood.

Methley travel to Garforth this Saturday hoping to retain their unbeaten start to the season.