For the 2023 season, the Rugby League’s premier community-based competition will be known as the Impact Performance National Conference League.

It will again be a four-division competition, including 46 clubs from across the North of England, and including two new names for 2023. Ellenborough Rangers have been accepted to join the Third Division, where they will enhance a strong Cumbrian presence already including Seaton Rangers, Millom and Hensingham.

The other new name is in the Premier Division and involves the 2022 champions as Hunslet Club Parkside have merged with their neighbours Hunslet Warriors to form a new club, to be known as Hunslet ARLFC.

Lock Lane in action in 2022 against Hunslet.

The new NCL season will start in March and will include Lock Lane, Featherstone Lions, Normanton Knights and Eastmoor Dragons in Division One.

NCL chair Trevor Hunt said: “We are delighted to be partnered with Impact Performance who work so closely with many elite athletes to assist them in attaining their goals.

"It fits in perfectly with the ethos of the NCL which is to help all our players, administrators and clubs to be the very best that they can be.

