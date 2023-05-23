NCL: Defeats for Normanton Knights and Eastmoor Dragons but Oulton Raiders kick on

Celtic were 14-0 ahead at half-time, but had to hold on at the finish to fend off a determined Knights rally.

Jack Kelly, Harry Copley and Danny Thomas crossed in the first half for the Dewsbury side, with Copley improving his own effort as they opened up their strong 14-point lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s push for a place in the play-off spots was threatened, however, when Normanton hit back with a try by Jake Crossland which he converted after the break.

Jake Crossland scored two tries and kicked a goal in Normanton Knights' narrow defeat to Dewsbury Celtic. Picture: Rob Hare

When Crossland went in again and Charlie Barker this time added the conversion it was really game on with just two points in it and 15 minutes left to play.

Celtic, however, defended well in the closing stages to hold on for their narrow win with the Knights now just a point clear of the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday Normanton travel to play bottom of the table Milford.

​Eastmoor Dragons’ winning run came to a halt as they lost 30-6 to Bentley in a Division Three game played as a curtain raiser to Doncaster’s League One match with London Skolars.

Reece Nicholson crossed the line for a first half try for the Dragons, but they were 20-6 behind at the break and were unable to add to their points tally in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Oulton Raiders recovered from 6-4 down midway through the first half to beat Clock Face Miners 36-6 in Division One.

The Miners, who had responded to a Tom Carroll try with Lewis Geraghty’s conversion of Luke Leyden’s score, were unable to prevent the Raiders from running away with the game in the end as they pressed their promotion claims.

Harry Kendall raced in for a brace of tries and further touchdowns from Harvey Stevens, Adrian Holdsworth, Liam Wiggins and Jakob Thompson ensured the convincing win was secured, with four conversions kicked by Kieran Walpole.