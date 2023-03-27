NCL: Eastmoor Dragons fail to kick on after flying start against Oldham St Anne's
Eastmoor Dragons failed to make the most of a flying start as they lost at home to Oldham St Anne’s in Division Three of the NCL.
The Dragons caught St Anne’s cold, registering a try as early as the second minute when Jack Ledger capitalised on some quick passing for his first try for the club. Danny Johnson goaled.
But Oldham came storming back, registering three tries through Callum Cashin, Callum Fletcher and Lewis Galbraith plus two conversions by James Barran to take a 16-6 half-time lead.
Eastmoor were their own worst enemies, pressing the line several times only to concede piggy back penalties up the field, gifting ground to an only too eager St Anne’s.
The visitors were immediately back on the scoreboard in the second half with Barran converting his own try.
The Dragons did hit back when Johnson’s crossfield kick on the last was caught by Callum Hudson, who beat several defenders to score and make it 26-10.
Further pressure saw St Annes nullify this score as Gilbraith scored his second try on 56 minutes. With another Barran goal following they were back to an 18-point advantage.
Jack Raby crossed out wide for Eastmoor, but poor defence cost them dearly when Barran went over again and converted.
Mike Cashin’s try plus Callum Cashin’s goal completed the scoring.
Eastmoor were on the end of a somewhat flattering scoreline for the visitors, but gave too much possession away, which ultimately put them under pressure.
Home debutant Jack Ledger won the NCL man of the match with Reece Nicholson taking the Eastmoor player of the match and Robbie Powell, Jordan Walker and Thomas Oxley working hard throughout.
Dragons make another long trip to Cumbria this Saturday when they visit Ellenborough, recently admitted to the NCL.
• Normanton Knights lost 28-0 to early season pacesetters Waterhead Warriors in Division Two.
The Warriors got into gear immediately with a Ciaran Dean try, while Andy Joy powered over on eight minutes.
Touchdowns in the last five minutes of the first half for Jenson Hamilton and Mason Young, plus Dean’s fourth goal, helped forge a 24-0 interval lead.
Young crossed for the only try of the second period, on 63 minutes, while Craig Miles worked hard for Normanton, who travel to play Barrow Island this Saturday.