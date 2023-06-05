NCL: Normanton Knights end losing run but Eastmoor Dragons lose out to leaders

Connor Wilson led the scoring for the Knights with two tries as he continued his rich vein of scoring.

Kieran Bailey, Alfie Beresford, Jacob Crossland and Joe Crossland also raced over as Normanton eventually took charge to earn an important victory and Taylor Carter was successful with four kicks at goal.

Roy Railton and Elliott Thompson replied for Easts, with Miles Darwin converting their first half score.

Connor Wilson scored two tries for Normanton Knights against East Leeds.

The victory lifted the Knights up to eighth place and saw them go clear of the drop zone.

This Saturday they will be looking to climb further when they travel to play Wigan St Judes who are just two points above them.

Eastmoor Dragons went down 42-4 away to new Division Three leaders Leigh East.

East dominated a contest in which the visitors were kept at bay until three minutes from time, when Jack Javens crossed for their only try of the day.

The home side owed much to Adam Holland and Andrew Ball, who both scored hat-tricks.

Holland completed his in the first half, with Matty Aspinall’s try helping establish a 22-0 interval lead.

Ball’s scores were all registered in the second period alongside a Cameron Clarke effort. Jordan Hellam, meanwhile, kicked five goals.

