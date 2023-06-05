News you can trust since 1852
NCL: Normanton Knights end losing run but Eastmoor Dragons lose out to leaders

​Normanton Knights ended a three-match losing run when they recovered from being 6-4 down at half-time to beat bottom side East Leeds 32-10 in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Connor Wilson led the scoring for the Knights with two tries as he continued his rich vein of scoring.

Kieran Bailey, Alfie Beresford, Jacob Crossland and Joe Crossland also raced over as Normanton eventually took charge to earn an important victory and Taylor Carter was successful with four kicks at goal.

Roy Railton and Elliott Thompson replied for Easts, with Miles Darwin converting their first half score.

Connor Wilson scored two tries for Normanton Knights against East Leeds.Connor Wilson scored two tries for Normanton Knights against East Leeds.
The victory lifted the Knights up to eighth place and saw them go clear of the drop zone.

This Saturday they will be looking to climb further when they travel to play Wigan St Judes who are just two points above them.

Eastmoor Dragons went down 42-4 away to new Division Three leaders Leigh East.

East dominated a contest in which the visitors were kept at bay until three minutes from time, when Jack Javens crossed for their only try of the day.

The home side owed much to Adam Holland and Andrew Ball, who both scored hat-tricks.

Holland completed his in the first half, with Matty Aspinall’s try helping establish a 22-0 interval lead.

Ball’s scores were all registered in the second period alongside a Cameron Clarke effort. Jordan Hellam, meanwhile, kicked five goals.

Eastmoor remain in sixth place, six points clear of bottom of the table Seaton Rangers, and they are without a league game this weekend.

