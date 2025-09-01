NCL: Oulton’s relegation confirmed with defeat to play-off contenders

Charlie Barker was a try scorer for Normanton Knights against Barrow Island.

Oulton Raiders have joined Woolston Rovers in being relegated from Division One of the National Conference League.

The Raiders are destined for Division Two after losing 30-16 at home to play-off aspirants Oldham St Annes, who had triumphed 58-4 on their own pitch earlier in the season.

Oulton, though, were only 18-16 behind when Joe Horan was sent-off on 60 minutes for alleged dissent.

With their extra man St Annes duly eased home as Lewis Hollidge and Joe Hartley crossed for tries, with Matt Whitehead landing the last two of his five goals.

The Raiders had been in contention through a try and two goals by Archie Craggs, with Kieran Walpole and Kian Watson also crossing.

Hartley, Callum Giblin and Ady Gleeson had replied for Oldham.

Oulton travel to Woolston Rovers this Saturday.

Normanton Knights’ play-off hopes in Division Two suffered a setback when they lost 46-29 to rivals Barrow Island.

The result saw Barrow move to a point behind sixth-placed Normanton, with a game in hand.

They recovered from 29-22 behind on 46 minutes to achieve their victory as Trent Ruddy, Will Scott, Ryan Wilson and Lenni Regan raced over in the rally, with Ellis Archer landing the last four of his seven goals.

Adam Ford (twice), Wilson and Jake Stockdale had opened the account of the Island, who had lost 20-14 in Normanton.

The Knights had led through tries by Noah Halliday, Stuart Biscomb, Jack Slater, Ryan Bowie and Charlie Barker, with Jake Crossland kicking four goals and a drop-goal.

They travel to relegation-threatened Thornhill Trojans on Saturday.