New Ashes award honours Castleford legend Malcolm Reilly

The new Fulton-Reilly Award honours Castleford legend Malcolm Reilly.

Castleford rugby league legend Malcolm Reilly MBE has been honoured with a new award named after him and former Australian star Bob Fulton.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) have introduced a new Player of the Series award for the 2025 Rugby League Ashes – the first Ashes series in 22 years.

The Fulton-Reilly Award will be awarded to the standout player across the three-Test series, commemorating two of the most influential figures in Ashes history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said the award was a fitting tribute to two men who helped define Rugby League's oldest rivalry.

“Bob Fulton and Malcolm Reilly were not only two of the greatest players to play the game, they were the benchmark of how much it means to represent your country," he commented.

“They went head-to-head as players, coaches, won Premierships together and earned respect on both sides of the world. This new award recognises their legacy and the fierce, proud tradition of Ashes football.”

Fulton, born in Warrington and raised in Australia, played 35 Tests for the Kangaroos, including four Ashes series. He later coached Australia against Reilly in three more Ashes campaigns. A multiple Premiership winner, he was one of the first players to be named an Immortal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reilly, a true Castleford legend, starred in Great Britain’s 1970 Ashes victory before joining Manly-Warringah, where he won back-to-back Grand Finals alongside Fulton.

As coach, Reilly rallied an underdog Great Britain to famous Test Match victories across four Ashes series from 1988-94, and later guided the Newcastle Knights to their maiden premiership in 1997 — defeating a Manly side coached by Fulton in the Grand Final.

“These two men battled for the Ashes across three decades,” added Mr V’landys. “They were mates. They were rivals. They were winners. The Fulton-Reilly Award is about honouring history, excellence and inspiring the next generation to represent their nation.”

Reilly said: “This is an honour – especially to be recognised alongside Bobby Fulton, who was such a wonderful rugby league player and coach and also a great friend over many years. Our sporting rivalry with Australia is fierce, but also built on mutual respect, and I am delighted it is being revived with the Rugby League Ashes series this year. Good luck to the players of both teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Test in the 2025 Ashes Series saw Australia win 26-6 at Wembley Stadium – when Castleford-born Daryl Clark was in the England starting line-up. The home team will be aiming to bounce back at Everton's new Hill-Dickinson Stadium this Saturday with the third Test at the AMT Headingley Stadium on November 8.