​Castleford Tigers’ new recruit Daejarn Asi is aiming to develop as a player following his move from Australia.

​Asi is out to prove his worth as the team’s new playmaker and is keen to establish himself as a regular starting half-back.

The 24-year-old Samoa international has joined the Tigers from NRL side Parramatta Eels, having previously played for North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors.

He says he is settling in well to life at Castleford and sees the 2025 season as a big one.

Daejarn Asi is aiming to be Castleford Tigers' half-back playmaker in 2025. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He explained: “I’m enjoying it so far. It’s been a tough few weeks in pre-season with the boys putting in the hard yards, but I’m looking forward to what’s to come in 2025.

"I thought the best option in me progressing as a player, and as a person as well, would be for me to make the move.

"I’ve played a lot of positions over the last few years, but I’m looking to settle a spot in the halves.

“I want to improve my game personally and be able to lead the boys around the park.

“Just keep building on that, then hopefully that leads to more wins and good performances for the team.”

Asi is looking forward to playing in front of the vociferous Cas fans.

He added: “I've heard a lot about the Cas Fans and how rowdy it gets at the Jungle so I'm looking forward to playing there.

"My message to the Cas fans is that the boys have been putting in the hard work, I can’t wait to see you first game and we’re looking forward to a good 2025.”

The Tigers, meanwhile, have agreed to take prop forward Daniel Okoro on loan from Warrington.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international joined the Wolves from Bradford in April and made one Super League appearance last season.

He is training with the Cas squad with a view to securing a season long loan deal.

Another forward Kieran Hudson has left the club, however, by mutual consent.

"After a long discussion with Kieran about his goals for the future and our ambitions for the squad, he expressed a desire to pursue his future with another club. We wish Kieran all the best for the next stage of his career,” said the club.