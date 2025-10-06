New Castleford Tigers centenary kit proves an instant hit

Castleford Tigers legends in the new kit that has been produced for the club's centenary season.

Castleford Tigers have reported a big response to the launch of their new kit for their centenary season.

With 2026 marking a special year for the club the new home shirt is a true amber and black design and proudly features the names of 100 club legends embossed within the fabric.

It features the new crest and centenary stamp with black shorts and amber socks completing the look.

The kit went on sale on Saturday with the Tigers reporting tremendous sales already – selling more shirts on the first day than in the entire first week last season.

Tigers chief executive Danny Wilson said: “Last year we launched on a Saturday, which saw us record bigger numbers than in previous years, but it is nothing compared to the reaction we have seen (so far).

"I believe the fans are seeing the vision and commitment from Martin and those of us on the board and when you combine this with the incredible response to our new memberships, it feels like things are moving towards a positive 2026 together.”

CBR Engineering will enter their 12th consecutive season as principal partner to the club, with AJ Glassfibre continuing their support in their 18th consecutive year.

Ergo Real Estate appear on the jersey sleeve, with major club partners H&H Construction featuring on the back of the shirt and in the main shorts position.

Long-term supporters Yorkshire Pride move onto the upper neck in 2026, with Menzies Distribution and Bidfood taking prominent positions on the shirt as kit partners for the first time.

T&A Maintenance, M&D Foundations and 24/7 Concrete & Aggregates feature on the playing and replica shorts, with FAA Installations on the socks for the seventh year running.

Tigers owner Martin Jepson said: “This year’s home shirt had to be special – we had to pay respect to the players who have given us everything over the last 100 years.

"I’m delighted that we have been able to include the names of all those in our Hall of Fame within the shirt and I hope this will be a big hit with my fellow Cas fans.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our kit partners for their loyal and continued support of the club.”