New Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire confident he can handle pressure of job

​Whether it is the Premier League or Super League, the pressure and scrutiny faced by managers and coaches can be overwhelming.

​Every decision is dissected and there is no place to hide, especially for those with a higher profile than others, writes James O’Brien.

Fortunately for Danny McGuire, who is at the start of his journey as a head coach at Castleford Tigers, pressure is all he has ever known.

"I've been used to that since I was a kid," said the legendary former half-back, an eight-time Super League title winner with Leeds Rhinos.

Danny McGuire is ready for the pressure of being a head coach. Picture: John Victor

"I like that pressure. You're in a privileged position to be able to be put under pressure.

"I feel privileged to have such a prestigious job; there are not many opportunities to be a Super League coach.

"I'll be fine with all that. It comes with the territory."

McGuire has been touted for jobs virtually ever since he hung up his boots at the end of 2019.

The former Great Britain and England international openly stated he was not ready, even when Castleford approached him over the head coach position at the end of last year.

Fresh from being let go by Hull KR, McGuire did not want to dive straight into a challenging project at a club he had only ever known from the outside.

Twelve months on, the circumstances were different.

"Opportunities come around and you've got to make decisions based on whether it's the right time," said McGuire, who decided to initially join Castleford as an assistant after holding the same role at KR.

"Coaching can be really ruthless. If you're not ready and haven't done your due diligence, you're probably going to fail.

"I've been here for a year now so I know the club and the expectations. I know where it wants to go and how I can help it get there.

"I feel like I've earned my stripes. I always wanted to do it the right way by learning and taking my time.

"I've worked under some really good coaches, both as a player and an assistant, and I felt like it was time to venture out on my own journey.

"I'm still inexperienced now and am going to make mistakes. I'll be learning on the job. As players and coaches, you're continually learning and trying to improve.

"I know I won't be perfect but it won't stop me trying to get there and pushing the players to get there."