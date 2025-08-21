New Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr aims to restore pride after agreeing three-year deal

Ryan Carr been confirmed as Castleford Tigers’ new coach from the start of the 2026 season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

​Former Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr is confident he can help restore Castleford Tigers’ fortunes after being confirmed as the club’s new head coach.

Carr, who is currently an assistant coach at the St George Illawarra Dragons, will take over for the start of next season after agreeing a three-year deal to succeed Danny McGuire.

The 37-year-old is excited to get going and believes there are plenty of reasons for optimism for the direction the Tigers will be heading in next year.

He said: “It’s an exciting opportunity, it’s a proud historic club is Cas and I’m aware of where the club’s been, where it came from and where it’s going.

"I feel a lot of excitement on the direction that the club is heading in the near future, having spoken to the board and the senior management team over the past couple of weeks. It fills me with some hope for what we can achieve.

"It deserves to be better than where it is and that’s where we need to take it.

"It’s going to be a process. There’s no quick fix to anything that comes good, we are going to have to work hard and make a lot of sacrifice.

"But having said that, I feel the opportunity and the room for growth is really fast at the club – I’m excited to get started.”

Carr made a big impression in his time at Featherstone and also did some coaching with Leeds Rhinos.

He is eager to have another go in England, saying: “It’s exciting for me and my family to be moving over. Obviously we’ve been the UK before and we’re excited to be back.

"I’m looking forward to getting my hands on a team again and getting to know the individuals within the business and within the club and playing group and building some relationships with them.

"It’s going to start at the ground level up, we need to establish or re-establish the really strong cultural identity of the club. And we need to do that from day one and make that really clear to everyone what that looks like.

"Once we’ve identified that then we can start building off the back of that.”

On the playing style Cas fans can expect with Carr in charge, he added: “I’ve played a lot of different styles, but firstly I play to win so whatever we need to do to win is the ultimate goal.

"I need to have a good look at the squad and understand the squad and what our strengths are as a group.

"I like my team to play with a lot of belief, a lot of passion and a lot of character. I like them to support each other no matter what. I want them to put the team before themselves and the club before themselves because they are playing for the jersey on their back and the logo on their chests.

“I like to play an attractive style of footie, I don’t believe in restricting the team too much, but until I understand the playing group I won’t exactly know what we’re going to look like as a team.

"I know how passionate the Cas fans are and how much of a rugby league community it is there. I’ve been there in person and experienced game day live.

"I know how daunting that atmosphere can be and I just want to bring that back and when teams turn up they know they are in for a game and in for a fight.

"We need to create that fortress, which is what it’s been for coming up for 100 years now. I want to bring that excitement back to the community because they deserve it.

"They’ve supported this club forever and a day. People have been there through thick and thin and it’s about time we paid them back with some good performances and something to be proud of.

"Ultimately it’s my goal to create a team that they are proud of and proud of turning up to support.”

Director of rugby Chris Chester who has overseen the appointment, said: “I’m delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Carr.

"Ryan is an experienced coach having worked in the UK with Featherstone, Leeds and in the NRL with Parramatta and St George.

"He’s a highly thought about coach who has a great knowledge of the game and a great work ethic.

“I can’t wait to start to work with Ryan to make sure we get the Castleford Club where it needs to be.”