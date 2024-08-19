New Featherstone Rovers chief Paddy Handley pays tribute to outgoing chairman Mark Campbell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new era has begun for Featherstone Rovers with Paddy Handley taking over from Mark Campbell as Featherstone Rovers chairman.

​Campbell has held the role since 2008, but earlier this year announced his intention to stand down and has now done so.

Handley has taken over with immediate effect and will be supported by existing director Steven Clough as vice-chair.

He paid tribute to the outgoing chairman and his 16 years in the role.

Mark Campbell has left his role as Featherstone Rovers chairman.

He said: “I would like to thank Mark for his efforts for Featherstone Rovers over such a long period of time.

"Mark is not a person who chases praise and recognition for the work he has done at this club but I’m sure in time to come, Mark will look back at his tenure with great pride.

“I also would like to thank Steven Clough who again in recent years has been a fantastic supporter of the club and I’m so fortunate to have his wise counsel by my side in taking the club forward.”

Handley added: “My message to the fans is that they need to continue to back the club as they do, they are a big driver for my return to my former club and I will be sharing some exciting plans in the next few weeks of projects I would like to take forward for a bright future for Featherstone.

“My initial priorities, however, must be to manage the present financial challenges the club is faced with and to take a fresh look at creating unique opportunities for the club in the use of its considerable land base, whether that’s through income generation or through development of new facilities for the club and its community to benefit from for many years to come.

“I intend to immediately start a series of meetings with our sponsors, fans, and other key partners to outline my approach and to make it clear how people can contribute to supporting me in taking Featherstone Rovers forward.”

Campbell said: “I am pleased that the club will be in safe hands with Paddy and Steve’s appointments.

"I am really confident that their enthusiastic approach and great personal drive will be a real boost for the club and I’m confident that in passing the baton to these guys, they have not only the motivation to take the club forward but that they also have the best interests of the supporters and the Featherstone community in delivering benefits for the club.

"Paddy and Steve both know that I will be on hand if they ever need my advice.”