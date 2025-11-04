New head coach Ryan Carr ready for big challenge ahead at Castleford Tigers

Director of rugby Chris Chester with new Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr at the OneBore Stadium on Monday. Picture by Peter Smith

​New head coach Ryan Carr spoke about his excitement at the task ahead of him when he faced the media for the first time as Castleford Tigers boss.

​Carr has come over from Australia tasked with the job of reviving the Tigers’ fortunes on the pitch after several indifferent seasons and is backing himself and the club to turn things round to be competing in the top six again.

He said: "The room for growth is really exciting and there’s a lot to work with here.

"I love a challenge and we’ve got a challenge here. We’re going to grab it with both hands and move forward.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and a big year coming up, being the centenary year.

"A lot of changes are happening and you can see things being done around the club.

"It shows the growth that the club’s investing in like the new 4G pitch, new buildings getting put up and a lot of work being done on the current facility.

"A lot of people care about the club and we’ve got to make sure we pay that faith back and do a good job on the field.

"I’ve watched every one of the games from last year because it’s important to understand the players and the style of game. But I don’t want to look backwards too much because what happened last year on the field was out of my control.

"What is in our control is what we do next so I’m more worried about how we turn up for week one.”

Carr is pleased with the squad building that has been going on since he was confirmed as head coach and revealed there are more signings to come.

He explained: “Chessy’s done a great job. A lot of work has gone into the roster build and it hasn’t even finished yet.

"We’ve still got a ways to go which we’re working through. But I think we’re up to 12 or 13 new players so it’s going to feel new and different for the players who were here. It’s going to be an injection of different characters and different strengths to the group.

"Ultimately it’s going to come down to everyone doing their job, not just one or two individuals.

"We’re going to make sure we focus on building something special at this club.

"Our accountability is going to be really high, everyone’s paid to do a job here nd we are going to make sure everyone does their job to the best of their ability from day one.

"We have to make sure we become the club we know we can be, both on and off the field so that fans when they watch us play walk away proud.”

Pre-season training for the players starts next Monday.