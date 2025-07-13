New low for Castleford Tigers as interim coach bemoans lack of resilience in defeat to rock bottom Salford

Castleford Tigers' George Lawler is all wrapped up by Salford's Harvey Wilson. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers’ interim head coach Chris Chester accused the team he has inherited of lacking resilience as their forgettable season hit a new low when they were beaten by rock bottom Salford Red Devils.

The basement dwellers had only won one Super League game all season before they were able to beat a dispirited looking Cas team 26-22 at the Salford Community Stadium.

With Danny McGuire relieved of his head coach duties in the build-up it was never going to be a straight forward game, but although there were flashes of what the team was capable of it was a hugely disheartening display on the back of losing to second from bottom Huddersfield Giants the previous week.

Where the next win will come from must be anyone’s guess after those two displays and it still may even be possible for Cas to finish bottom themselves.

Daejarn Asi goes over for his second half try for Castleford Tigers at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

"It was probably the story of our season – we were just lacking any consistency,” said director of rugby Chester who has stepped into the hot seat on an interim basis following the departure of McGuire.

"We’re a team that can’t really handle any adversity. We’re not resilient enough and it’s simply not good enough.

"We started the really well. We wanted to challenge their middle and play direct through that middle third because we thought we could generate some ruck speed, but I'm just disappointed with the errors that we're making, and our resilience when we do make those errors.

"We look so flimsy at times, defending those shifts. They were making me nervous every time they got down there.

Castleford Tigers' Chris Atkin is tackled by Salford's Dan Russell. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

"It was just a disappointing, ill-disciplined performance from our guys. Collectively they are working hard but we just find ourselves saying the same things week in, week out."

Despite their decent start Cas found themselves behind early on after winger Ethan Ryan charged over for the opening try for the hosts to give them the encouragement they needed.

But a strong reply saw the Tigers ahead in the 25th minute as Jeremiah Simbiken and Chris Atkin did well to keep the ball alive for Josh Simm to touch down in the corner then half-back Daejarn Asi cut back inside covering defenders to dance his way over following a scrum and Atkin tagged on the extras to make it 10-4.

Cas looked to be in control now and were agonisingly close to increasing their lead when the returning back rower Simbiken looked set to score their third try only to knock on over the line under pressure from Harvey Wilson.

It proved a big turning point as Wilson was involved at the other end, forcing his way over for a try that was converted by former Featherstone Rovers centre Chris Hankinson.

Worse was to come for the visitors right on half-time with Joe Mellor set up by Esan Marsters to score. Hankinson added another goal to make it 16-10.

Cas came out flying for the second half and were back level four minutes in as Asi ghosted through a gap about 10 metres out to race over for a try that was converted by Atkin.

Again they looked to be in control until they allowed another of Salford’s former Fev men in Jack Ormondroyd to make a clean break up the middle of the pitch. The Tigers’ scrambling defence was then all but non-existent as Marsters had an easy job to score his side’s fourth try.

Mistakes denied the visitors a chance to hit back despite some promising field positions and they paid the price as the Red Devils went over again with Olly Russell, on his debut after coming in on loan from Wakefield Trinity, measuring his kick through perfectly for Hankinson to score.

At least Cas kept going to the final hooter and despite Fletcher Rooney dropping the ball within sight of the line to end one promising attack they were able to make it a slightly nervous finish for home fans with George Lawler touching down Atkin‘s grubber kick that had hit the post.

It was not given by referee Aaron Moore, but video official Chris Kendall rightly spotted that the Tigers forward got to the ball first for a try that was goaled by Atkin.

It took the score to 26-22, but Salford held on for the last two minutes for their deserved rare win.