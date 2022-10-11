New recruit Morgan Smith determined to take full-time chance with Wakefield Trinity

Half-back Smith, 24, has previous experience at the top level in England with Warrington Wolves and London Broncos, but played with hometown club Featherstone Rovers in the Championship in 2022, helping them to a second place finish in the regular season.

The former Normanton Knights junior scored 21 tries in 25 appearances in the season just finished and is the first recruit brought in by recently appointed head coach Mark Applegarth.

He has signed a two-year deal and is keen to make a mark with Trinity.

FLYING IN: New Wakefield Trinity signing scores a try for Featherstone Rovers in 2022. Picture: Dec Hayes

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Wakefield and to be back in a full-time environment.

“With the group we are building here at the club, I think we can do a really good job next season and get in those play-off positions come the back end of the season.

“I’ve been away from Super League over the past couple of seasons. I was at Featherstone last season and had a stint at York the season before, so I’m now just looking forward to getting back to full-time and kicking on.

“I want to cement that half-back spot next season, keep learning and hopefully do a really good job for the team in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity boss Applegarth is pleased to have Smith on board for next year.

He added: “He is someone I have monitored for a long time as I liked him as a player and saw the potential in him.

"Morgan has started to show a well-rounded game, whilst his best years are definitely still to come and I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him achieve his potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Mason (Lino), Gasky (Gaskell) and Morgan, we have some good quality competition for places, which can only bode well for creating a good competitive culture where people are striving to get better.”