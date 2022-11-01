New Zealand international Kevin Proctor ready for fresh challenge with Wakefield Trinity

Trinity have confirmed the arrival of experienced former New Zealand international forward Kevin Proctor on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was sacked by Gold Coast Titans in July after he posted a video of himself vaping in the toilets during a game where he had been named in the matchday squad, but was in the Melbourne Storm team that won the NRL Grand Final in 2012 and has 22 caps to his name for New Zealand.

He will add valuable strength and experience to Trinity’s pack for their 2023 Super League campaign after they lost David Fifita and Tinirau Arona at the end of last season.

Wakefield Trinity's new signing, Kevin Proctor, in action for New Zealand against England. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Proctor made 103 appearances for Gold Coast Titans and previously played 179 times for Melbourne between 2008 and 2016.

“I just can’t wait to get over and get going,” he said.

“The challenge is something I’m really looking forward to.

"I’m hoping my experience will complement the squad and the young fellas that are a part of it.

“I’m really hungry to succeed and can’t wait for the journey to start.”

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth is excited by the prospect of working with Proctor.

He added: “I’m really happy to have Kevin on board for 2023. He’s a player that’s done it all in Australia and somebody I’m looking forward to working with.

"He will definitely drive the standards of the group up in training and games as he’s a real competitor.