Normanton Knights battle to victory in low scoring Conference game
League E leaders Normanton Knights came through an attritional battle to beat a Dewsbury Moor Maroons team that could yet force their way into the National Conference play-offs.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:00 am
Wet conditions meant that points were at a premium throughout, despite the Knights grabbing a try in only the tenth minute, through Charlie Barker.
Normanton also claimed the second try, by Jack Millward 11 minutes later, which Barker converted.
That, however, was to be their last score as they could not breach the home line in the second half even when the Maroons went down to 12 men for 10 minutes following the sin-binning of Brad Adams for dissent.
Joe Berry forced his way over to put Dewsbury’s first points on the board, but the Knights defence held out in a tense finish to complete a 10-4 win.