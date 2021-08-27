Normanton Knights battle to victory in low scoring Conference game

Normanton Knights' Charlie Barker. Picture: Rob Hare

Wet conditions meant that points were at a premium throughout, despite the Knights grabbing a try in only the tenth minute, through Charlie Barker.

Normanton also claimed the second try, by Jack Millward 11 minutes later, which Barker converted.

That, however, was to be their last score as they could not breach the home line in the second half even when the Maroons went down to 12 men for 10 minutes following the sin-binning of Brad Adams for dissent.