Normanton Knights defy red cards to beat promotion contenders Shaw Cross Sharks

A superb 35-20 victory lifted the Knights clear of the relegation zone and inflicted only the third defeat of the season on Shaw Cross.

Normanton were able to prevail despite having both Nathan Marshall and Stu Biscomb dismissed for alleged punching early in the second half, when Shaw Cross were only 23-16 behind.

The Sharks’ Brad Baines was yellow carded shortly afterwards for leading with the elbow, but his side were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Jake Crossland kicked five goals and landed a drop goal in Normanton Knights' victory over Shaw Cross Sharks. Photo by Rob Hare

The Knights exacted retribution for a 44-6 hammering at Shaw Cross with Adam Biscomb, Stu Biscomb, Charlie Barker, Joe Crossland, Connor Wilson and Clark Thompson all crossing for tries and Jake Crossland kicking five goals and a drop goal.

Sharks’ try scorers were Nathan Wright (two), Jamaine Akadaire and Matt West with Dec Tomlinson landing two goals.

Normanton host Milford, who are one place below them, this Saturday.

A last-gasp penalty by Jack Highcock saw Oulton Raiders denied a victory by fellow play-off hopefuls Clock Face Miners in Division One.

The Miners snatched a 30-30 draw with Oulton finding themselves having to share the spoils for the second successive week.

They had won 36-6 in the home game with the same opponents earlier in the season, but the return was a seesaw clash in which the lead changed hands seven times.

The Miners recovered from 20-6 down with a second try by Luke Leyden and touchdowns by Tom Taylor, Lewis Geraghty and, with a brace, Brandon Lewis.

Oulton had led through a hat-trick from Harry Kendall, tries for Liam Wiggins, Lewis Hagan and Greg Colbridge, and three Kieran Walpole goals.

Oulton host Thornhill Trojans this Saturday.

Eastmoor Dragons were unable to repeat their home success against Beverley as they lost the return 27-12 in Division Three.

The hosts raced into a 12-0 lead inside eight minutes through tries by Lewis Miller and Casey Hutchinson, but the Dragons hit back and were level by the break with touchdowns for Reece Nicholson and Sean Upson, plus goals by Danny Johnson and Declan Nicholson.

Beverley dominated the second half, however, as Lewis Poskitt and Hutchinson went over. Josh Poskitt landed two goals, Ryan Watkins improved three scores and Lewis Poskitt landed a drop goal.

