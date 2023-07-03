Normanton Knights let half-time lead slip as they are edged out by promotion challengers Dewsbury Moor Maroons

The Knights were looking well placed for victory when they produced a strong display in defence to prevent their hosts from scoring in the opening 40 minutes and had two tries to show for their attacking efforts.

But the Maroons, who are level on points with leaders Waterhead Warriors, hit back to force an 18-14 victory.

In the process they earned revenge for a 21-16 defeat earlier in the season at Normanton.

Adam Biscomb was a try scorer for Normanton Knights against Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: John Clifton

The Knights led this time through tries by Stu Biscomb and Taylor Carter in the first half, neither of which could be converted.

The Dewsbury side’s cause was not helped by the sin-binning of Kieron Hepworth for a high tackle.

But they produced a much improved effort after the break and opened their account on 56 minutes, through Hepworth.

The Maroons then went on to establish their winning lead with touchdowns on 68 and 71 minutes by James Samme and Louie Walker, the latter also completing a three-goal input.

Normanton did not give in and scored again as Adam Biscomb powered over. Carter added the extras, but they did not have time to cross again and were edged out in a close contest.

The result meant that the Knights are only just outside the relegation zone on points difference over Milford.

This Saturday Normanton face another West Yorkshire derby when they host Shaw Cross Sharks (2.30pm).

Oulton Raiders were without a game in Division One and remain in fifth place ahead of their return to action away to Clock Face Miners this Saturday.

• Westgate Common were back to winning ways in the Yorkshire Men’s League as they convincingly beat Brighouse Rangers 40-14 in the Premier Division.