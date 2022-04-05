Normanton Knights were edged out in a closely contested National Conference League game against Barrow Island.

However, for the second week running they ended up on the wrong end of the final score and were left to reflect on what might have been as they could easily have been sat unbeaten from their first five fixtures.

A try scored two minutes from time by Adam Jackson – notched a minute after Normanton’s Jake Crossland had been sin-binned for dissent – saw Barrow Island to a 28-24 win.

The Knights, who had been 12-0 behind on seven minutes and 22-12 adrift early in the second half, showed their spirit and belief as they had levelled through a brace of tries apiece for Joel Millward and Kieran Hinchliffe, with Stu Biscomb also crossing and Charlie Barker adding two goals.

Form team Barrow, who now have four successive wins behind them, initially led through a try and four goals by Jackson and touchdowns for Noah Robinson, Adam Ford, Sam Jones and Karl McBain.

Joe Spenceley was sin-binned early in the second half for a high tackle, while the Knights’ Connor Wilson was yellow-carded for a below-the-knee tackle.