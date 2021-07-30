Normanton Knights earn bragging rights with derby win over Eastmoor Dragons

Normanton Knights' Bradley Westwood celebrates scoring a try against Eastmoor Dragons. Picture: John Clifton

The Knights went into the match on top of the table, just ahead of the Dragons by virtue of a single percentage point and now have a much clearer advantage following a 30-0 victory.

Despite some big efforts, particularly from Charlie Handforth, Eastmoor came off distinctly second best and failed to put any points on the board.

Normanton were ahead from the third minute when Jack Millward went over, but the Dragons held firm for much of the rest of the first half.

Normanton Knights' Bradley Westwood dives over for a try. Picture: John Clifton

That was until powerhouse Adam Biscomb made an impact off the bench as he blasted over for the second try on the half-hour.

Eastmoor scrum-half Michael Jedynak was sin-binned for dissent in the immediate aftermath and Normanton had established a 12-0 lead at the interval with their third try coming as Ash Hayes sent Brad Westwood over.

Daniel Barker extended the lead 13 minutes into the second period after making a superb break from just inside the Dragons half and Charlie Barker kicked his first goal.

Jacob Crossland was sin-binned for dissent soon after, but the hosts were able to add to their score despite being down a man, Daniel Barker going over for a try converted by Charlie Barker.

Normanton Knights' Stuart Biscomb is stopped in his tracks by determined Eastmoor Dragons tacklers. Picture: John Clifton

Normanton’s impressive victory was complete when Connor Wilson beat several defenders to score the final try and Charlie Barker added his third conversion.

Normanton Knights face a Cross League match at home to Milford this Saturday while Eastmoor host Batley Boys.