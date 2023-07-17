Normanton Knights ease NCL relegation fears with strong finish against Milford

Milford were level at 12-12 with 15 minutes to play, Jake Payne having improved tries by Rob Jones and Ben Brown. But the Knights produced a strong finish to clinch a victory that lifted them up to eighth.

Clark Thompson and Joe Abson posted tries for Normanton in the first half, with Jake Crossland adding two conversions.

They made sure they earned revenge for a 38-22 defeat at Milford earlier in the season when Craig Miles and Adam Bamwell went over for tries in the closing stages and Crossland closed the scoring with a last-minute penalty.

Stuart Biscomb on a charge for Normanton Knights against Milford. (Photo by Scott Merrylees)

Normanton will be looking to climb the table further when they travel to play Myton Warriors, who are one place below them, this Saturday.

Eastmoor Dragons let a 20-point lead slip as a surprise win over second-placed Ellenborough Rangers fell from their grasp in Division Three.

They led 20-0 as the interval beckoned and even though Rangers hit back with a try by Zak Olstrom, the Dragons appeared to have restored control when Jayk Javens landed a penalty to establish a 22-6 lead early in the second period.

But the Cumbrians stepped up a gear and ran out 46-22 winners, closing with an Olstrom hat-trick, a late brace for Gary Taylor and tries by Kai Gilhespy, Matthew Bell and Niall Gray, with Owen Hoyles landing seven goals.

Eastmoor had led through tries by Dec Nicholson, Nathan McVittie and, despite the sin-binning of Alex Land for punching, Tom Wrigglesworth and Zak Burnside.

Tom Oxley and Javens added a goal apiece in a rewarding first half for the Dragons who now travel to play leaders Oldham St Annes this Saturday.

Oulton Raiders ensured Thornhill Trojans will be relegated from Division One as they beat them 48-12.

They were already 22-0 ahead at the break, having registered an Adrian Holdsworth brace and tries by Jordan Blagg and Harvey Whiteley.

Further tries followed after the break from Matt Todd, Danny Mackintosh, Kiedan Hartley and Kieron Walpole, who landed six goals.

And although the Trojans briefly hit back the Raiders had the last word, through Whiteley’s second score.