Normanton Knights enjoy big win ahead of play-offs

Normanton Knights on the attack against Dewsbury Celtic. Picture: Rob Hare

With Ben Jordan sin-binned for a professional foul and Mike Foulstone’s try and Harry Cople’s conversion opening the scoring for Celtic it looked like being a difficult afternoon for the Knights.

However, they were 30-6 ahead before Celtic next scored, through Billy Yarrow, on 67 minutes.

Connor Wilson and Joe Crossland nipped over to help establish a 12-6 interval lead, Charlie Barker landing the first two of his six goals.

Tough tackling action from Dewsbury Celtic's game at Normanton Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

In the second half Luke Camplin, Joe Millward and Crossland dotted down, Barker and Jake Tyson crossing after Yarrow’s effort.

Knights now go on to the Conference play-offs when they will meet Underbank Rangers at home this Saturday.

Eastmoor Dragons missed out on the play-offs after losing 23-12 to Hunslet Warriors in a Cross League match.

The Dragons have finished third in League E, despite taking the lead through Alfie Goddard, Jamie Deal improving.