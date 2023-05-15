News you can trust since 1852
Normanton Knights fade in heavy NCL defeat to Woolston Rovers

​A disappointing final quarter saw Normanton Knights’ challenge fade against Woolston Rovers in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 15th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:33 BST

​Woolston were only 24-16 ahead on 53 minutes after the Knights had recovered from 18-0 down with a Clark Thompson brace, a Kieron Hinchcliffe try and goals by Charlie Barker and Jake Crossland.

But tries by Kieran Jones and – for his hat-trick – Adam Files got Rovers back into the ascendancy and a 50-16 result was secured when Karlton Bates, Blake Turner and Dec Leonard raced over in the final quarter.

Ryan Brown and Dan Fearnley were among Woolston’s earlier scorers, while Ben Dixon and Theo Holt landed three goals apiece and Leonard had one success.

Clark Thompson congratulated on scoring a try for Normanton Knights against Woolston Rovers. Picture: Rob HareClark Thompson congratulated on scoring a try for Normanton Knights against Woolston Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare
Knights travel to Dewsbury Celtic this Saturday.

Clark Thompson is underneath this pile of bodies as he scores one of his two tries for Normanton Knights against Woolston Rovers. Picture: Rob HareClark Thompson is underneath this pile of bodies as he scores one of his two tries for Normanton Knights against Woolston Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare
Normanton Knights' Jake Crossland takes a kick at goal. Picture: Rob HareNormanton Knights' Jake Crossland takes a kick at goal. Picture: Rob Hare
Kieron Hinchcliffe celebrates with Normanton Knights teammates after scoring a try. Picture: Rob HareKieron Hinchcliffe celebrates with Normanton Knights teammates after scoring a try. Picture: Rob Hare
