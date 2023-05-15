Normanton Knights fade in heavy NCL defeat to Woolston Rovers
A disappointing final quarter saw Normanton Knights’ challenge fade against Woolston Rovers in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL.
Woolston were only 24-16 ahead on 53 minutes after the Knights had recovered from 18-0 down with a Clark Thompson brace, a Kieron Hinchcliffe try and goals by Charlie Barker and Jake Crossland.
But tries by Kieran Jones and – for his hat-trick – Adam Files got Rovers back into the ascendancy and a 50-16 result was secured when Karlton Bates, Blake Turner and Dec Leonard raced over in the final quarter.
Ryan Brown and Dan Fearnley were among Woolston’s earlier scorers, while Ben Dixon and Theo Holt landed three goals apiece and Leonard had one success.
Knights travel to Dewsbury Celtic this Saturday.