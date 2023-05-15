​Woolston were only 24-16 ahead on 53 minutes after the Knights had recovered from 18-0 down with a Clark Thompson brace, a Kieron Hinchcliffe try and goals by Charlie Barker and Jake Crossland.

But tries by Kieran Jones and – for his hat-trick – Adam Files got Rovers back into the ascendancy and a 50-16 result was secured when Karlton Bates, Blake Turner and Dec Leonard raced over in the final quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Brown and Dan Fearnley were among Woolston’s earlier scorers, while Ben Dixon and Theo Holt landed three goals apiece and Leonard had one success.

Clark Thompson congratulated on scoring a try for Normanton Knights against Woolston Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

Knights travel to Dewsbury Celtic this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark Thompson is underneath this pile of bodies as he scores one of his two tries for Normanton Knights against Woolston Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights' Jake Crossland takes a kick at goal. Picture: Rob Hare