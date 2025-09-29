Normanton Knights lose out on place in promotion play-off final

Joe Crossland scored a try in vain as Normanton Knights lost their play-off game to Pilkington Recs. Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights’ season came to an end with a National Conference League Division Two promotional play-off semi-final defeat to Pilkington Recs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights were always facing a tough task against in-form opponents and were unable to win a place in the final as they went down 44-10 in St Helens.

The result arguably hinged on the sin-binning, on 23 minutes, of Normanton’s Adam Biscomb for a high tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilkington, who had finished third in the division with the Knights sixth, were only 6-0 ahead when they were given their one man extra advantage after Kyran Knapper had converted Aidyn Jones’ sixth-minute try.

But by the time Biscomb returned and the visitors were back to their full number they had a mountain to climb as their opponents had pushed their lead out to 20 points, with Knapper landing a penalty and converting tries by Tom Connick and Elliott Martin.

Jones’ second try on the stroke of half-time secured a 24-0 lead at the break for a Pilks side looking for revenge after they conceded a league double to the Knights, having lost 20-28 in St Helens and 20-18 at the Graveyard.

Joe Crossland briefly gave Normanton hope when he crossed the line three minutes into the second half, but the hosts swiftly replied through Callum Cunliffe then Knapper, who converted both tries to effectively seal his side’s place in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To their credit the Knights kept going and Taylor Carter forced his way over, with Charlie Barker tagging on the extras near the hour mark.

However, Knapper was on target with a penalty and completed the scoring with his eighth goal in improving Josh O’Connell’s last minute try for the Recs.

They will now face Hensingham on Saturday at home to determine who will be promoted along with East Leeds and Dewsbury Celtic.

Hopes of an all-St Helens final were dashed when Clock Face Miners were beaten 22-10 by the Cumbrian-based Hensingham, who had finished fifth in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Charlton, Ben Pearce, Miller Dalton and Jordan Pritt scored tries with Adam Williamson kicking three goals.

The Miners scored first and last with tries by Nathan Benson and Karle Hunt plus a Jack Highcock conversion.

Normanton, meanwhile, may have missed out on the final, but can look back on a decent Division Two campaign in which they did well to reach the play-offs.