Normanton Knights slip up but big wins for Oulton Raiders and Lock Lane

Relegation threatened Rangers won 24-16 and were never behind in a game in which no more than six points separated the teams until seven minutes from time, when Robert Froggatt crossed and Charlie McManus added his fourth goal.

McManus, Gareth Morgan and Sam Hart had dotted down earlier for Rangers, who had also won 18-14 in the previous meeting between the two sides this season.

The Knights had stayed in contention through tries by Kieran Hinchcliffe, Joe Crossland and Elliott Davey, two of which Jake Crossland converted.

Joe Crossland was a try scorer for Normanton Knights.

Saddleworth’s Rhys Waring was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle while the Knights’ Joe Crossland was shown yellow for ungentlemanly conduct.

Normanton are next in action at home to leaders Waterhead Warriors next Tuesday.

Oulton Raiders shattered the 11-match winning run of Division One leaders West Bowling when they beat them 30-22 to exact retribution for the 48-4 defeat in Bradford.

Bowling, who were 20-6 behind as the half-hour beckoned, blasted back to lead 22-20 on 50 minutes, courtesy of a hat-trick for Oli Bartle and a Dan Gregory try, with Liam Darville landing three goals.

But Oulton summoned extra resolve to muster a touchdown by Harry Kendall, with Kieran Walpole adding his third conversion before booting a couple of late penalties.

Keiron Lowry, Harvey Stevens, Jordan Blagg and Nathan Waters had crossed earlier for the Raiders, who had Waters and Dave Jagger sin-binned.

Lock Lane consolidated their top six place in the NCL Premier with a 40-6 win over Wigan St Patricks.