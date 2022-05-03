The tables were turned in the game itself as well as the Knights looked well in control early on as they led 14-0.

Normanton appeared to be on course for their expected victory when Alex Barker, Jason Crooks and Charlie Barker swept over, the latter adding a conversion, inside the first 11 minutes.

But Celtic showed resolve to rally to 18-10 at the break through touchdowns for Charlie Heaton and Jack Kelly.

Joe Crossland's late conversion came too late to prevent defeat for Normanton Knights against Dewsbury Celtic.

Normanton lost Connor Wilson, who had also dotted down, to the sin-bin on 32 minutes for a late tackle and, despite his return, the hosts went 38-18 up when Paul Foulstone and Harry Copley bagged a brace apiece in the second period, Tim Dunford also nipping in and Heaton totalling five goals.