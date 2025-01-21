Oulton Raiders advance to Challenge Cup second round but Stanley Rangers go out after brave effort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was mixed fortunes for ​Oulton Raiders and Stanley Rangers when they played their first round matches in the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The Raiders came from behind to advance to the second round at the expense of Southern Conference side London Chargers, but it was a battling defeat for Rangers as they came up against National Conference League champions Hunslet ARLFC.

The Chargers went in front against NCL Division One team Oulton with Kalisto Rokotogalevu crossing for a try converted by Isaac Greene.

The Raiders, however, hit back strongly and led 16-6 at half-time after Isaac Rotherham raced over for two tries and Bailey Metcalfe also crossed.

Oulton Raiders are in with a shout of playing Hull FC in the Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture: John Victor

London again scored first after the break through David O’Connor with Greene kicking his second conversion. But the Raiders regained control to eventually run out 28-12 winners with further tries from Matty Stableford and Luke Bibb, with Josh Perkins taking his tally of goals up to four.

They now travel to York Acorn in the second round this Saturday with the prize of a plum home tie against Hull FC for the winners.

Yorkshire Men’s League side Stanley made NCL champions Hunslet work hard with their tie still in the balance at 22-14 with four minutes remaining.

But late tries by Will Cohen and Josh McLelland, converted by Jordan Gale, secured a second round spot.

Rangers managed a late consolation try, scored by Jed Goddard, with Daniel Ansell landing his second goal. Harry Thompson, Jack Ledger and Christopher Higgs had earlier crossed for Stanley in the 34-20 loss while Craig McShane, Joe Abson, Nathan Smith and Cohen scored for Hunslet.